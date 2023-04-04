Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. 5,730,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,664,193. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $106.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.