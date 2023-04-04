Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.27.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

