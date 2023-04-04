Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

