Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

