Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up about 1.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $42,768,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $614.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

