Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
- These Restaurant Stocks Defy Inflation, Recession Concerns
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.