Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,624 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $132.91 and a one year high of $238.90. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

