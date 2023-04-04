Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

