Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sohu.com worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sohu.com by 120.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 164,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Shares of SOHU opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

Several research firms have commented on SOHU. StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

