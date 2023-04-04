Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

