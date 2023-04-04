Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 8,107 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,487,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,993 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 16,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,648,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,249,000 after buying an additional 12,377,760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,656,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,212,000 after buying an additional 414,167 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after buying an additional 408,480 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE:STLA opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

