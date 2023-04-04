Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $492,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $102.87.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.