Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target to C$1.50

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

LSPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.40 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LSPK traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.57. 9,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,377. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. LifeSpeak has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.