Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
CADL stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
