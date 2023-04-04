Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

CADL stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

About Candel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

