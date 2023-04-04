Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADLGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

CADL stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

