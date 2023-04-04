CannabisCoin Achieves Market Cap of $495,402.57 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $495,402.57 and approximately $10.63 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,885.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00330946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.25 or 0.00571080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00073578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00458516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

