Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.18.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

