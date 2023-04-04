Cardano Trading Up 12.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.45 billion and $626.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.95 or 0.06516607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003032 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,747,700,219 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

