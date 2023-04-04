Cardlytics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,150 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,556% compared to the typical daily volume of 311 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of CDLX traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 20,343,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.74. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 155.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

