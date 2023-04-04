Cartesi Price Up 4.2% This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $100.30 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,360,724 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

