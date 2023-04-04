CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $6,197.64 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029487 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,809.51 or 0.99948651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.55348509 USD and is down -9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,670.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

