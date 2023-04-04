Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 5.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $11.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.57 and its 200 day moving average is $225.53. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

