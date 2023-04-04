CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $69.55 million and $4.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,219.17 or 1.00069321 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08378306 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,205,499.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

