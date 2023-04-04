Cementos Argos S.A. (CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 27th

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMTOY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

About Cementos Argos

(Get Rating)

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.