Cementos Argos S.A. (CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 27th

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
OTCMKTS CMTOY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
About Cementos Argos
