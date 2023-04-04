CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

CX opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in CEMEX by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,787,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 755,165 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

