CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
CEMEX Stock Down 2.2 %
CX opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
