Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Up 5.2%

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.64. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.03.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity, and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

