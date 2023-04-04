Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,500 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $135,630.00.

Chase Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.98. 17,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,131. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The company has a market cap of $968.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Chase

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chase in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

