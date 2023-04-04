Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 572,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,603. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

