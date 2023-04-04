Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 906.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.47. 54,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,285. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $206.75 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.79 and a 200 day moving average of $252.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.