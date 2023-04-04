Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after acquiring an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. 410,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

