Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 63 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.16. 18,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on RE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

