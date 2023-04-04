Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 135,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,253. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.