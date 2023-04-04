Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.98. 171,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $138.18. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.