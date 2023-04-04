Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.