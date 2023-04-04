Chesnara plc (CSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Chesnara Price Performance
Shares of CSN opened at GBX 302.61 ($3.76) on Tuesday. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 259 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 334.40 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 21.23 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The company has a market capitalization of £455.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.68.
Chesnara Company Profile
