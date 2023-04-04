Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $1,733,985.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %

CMG stock traded up $17.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,734.84. The stock had a trading volume of 291,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,601.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,537.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,847.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.