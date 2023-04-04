Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $1,733,985.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %
CMG stock traded up $17.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,734.84. The stock had a trading volume of 291,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,601.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,537.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
