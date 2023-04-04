Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,940.00 at Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,847.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,717.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,601.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,537.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

