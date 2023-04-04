Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 58.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chubb worth $177,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day moving average of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.