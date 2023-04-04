Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after buying an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. 8,508,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,138,729. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

