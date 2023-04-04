Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,270 ($28.19) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

CCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

Shares of CCH stock traded up GBX 15.25 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,259.25 ($28.06). 890,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,282. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($28.15). The company has a market cap of £8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,236.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,086.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,000.17.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,166.62). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 626 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,096 and sold 100,675 shares valued at $219,858,366. 46.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

