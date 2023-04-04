Clarius Group LLC Buys 557 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

