Clarius Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GS opened at $327.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.64 and a 200 day moving average of $345.42. The company has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

