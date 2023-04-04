Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,729 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $642.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $610.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.23. The company has a market cap of $267.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

