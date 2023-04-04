Clarius Group LLC Purchases 2,591 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

