Clarius Group LLC Sells 38,531 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 4.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $47,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

