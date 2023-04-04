Clarius Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $197.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $218.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

