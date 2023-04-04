Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 323,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CLSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
