Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is ARS Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 317,848 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 3.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 3,719,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,321,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

