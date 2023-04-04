Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $181,830.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,351. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.