CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

NASDAQ CME opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

