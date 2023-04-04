Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,545

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.29) to GBX 2,500 ($31.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,125 ($26.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

