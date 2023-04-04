Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,545

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.29) to GBX 2,500 ($31.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,125 ($26.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.